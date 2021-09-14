WESTERLY — Christian Mancini finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Westerly National Terenzio Tile Juniors baseball team beat South Kingstown, 9-4, on Monday.
Jace Burton was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Andy Tetlow finished 2 for 2 with an RBI. Lucas Denslow, Robert Walsh and Antonio Terenzio each drove in a run.
Josh Main, Jordan Martunas, Burton and Tetlow all pitched for Terenzio Tile (3-0).
— Keith Kimberlin
