WESTERLY — Stephen Maynard struck out 10 and walked just two to help the Shoreline Surfers 11U AAU baseball team to a split with Snapdragon of Wakefield on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
Maynard pitched a complete game in the 4-3 victory in the first game. The three runs he allowed were unearned. Jack Parker, Sean O'Leary and Maynard each had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
Danny Kocab added a hit, and Holden Reed scored a run.
The Surfers lost the second game, 10-0. The team had just two hits, singles by O'Leary and Reed.
Westerly next hosts the Riverdogs from Cranston on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
— Keith Kimberlin
