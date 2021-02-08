STONINGTON — Last summer, the coronavirus pretty much forced the Pawcatuck and North Stonington Little League operations to pool their resources to provide a baseball program for youth in their towns.
Turns out it worked so well the two groups have decided to make it official and permanent.
"The experience we had last summer was phenomenal," Pawcatuck LL president Adam Linicus said. "It really solidified things."
The move has been approved by the board of directors for both organizations. Now it will need approval from various other regional and state Little League officials.
But North Stonington LL president Matt Bergel said local approval is the most significant hurdle.
"That was the biggest obstacle," he said. "It should be a clear breeze. We have the support of the district administrator."
The two organizations will operate as one league this season, and it will be the final year they have separate charters. Next year, there will be one charter for the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Little League.
A number of North Stonington residents are already serving on the Pawcatuck board.
"I think it gives us the ability to pool our resources," Bergel said. "We had a difficult time getting a field in town. Pawcatuck already has fields and we can work together."
Bergel said the North Stonington league did a Google survey of the 115 families in the league. Of the 40 that replied, only two were opposed to the merger.
Both Bergel and Linicus said the move will allow the program to have in-house regular-season leagues.
"For the last couple of years we only had three teams at the Major level. We had to play a district schedule, which meant we had to travel. No parents want to have to be at a field in Ledyard or even Salem at 5:30 for a game," Linicus said.
The combined league will offer five levels of baseball and softball for players starting at age 4, with hopes of having more than 400 participating overall.
Two fields in North Stonington, one at the North Stonington Grange and another at the North Stonington Rec facility, will be available for the combined league. North Stonington currently uses those facilities.
Pawcatuck already has five fields on North Anguilla Road in Stonington, according to its website.
"We think we can use those [North Stonington] fields in the early part of the year for practice and for when games get postponed this year. After that, it's to be determined moving forward," Bergel said.
The league will have All-Stars teams, but plans to expand opportunities for those not selected to the squads.
"Adam and I are on the same page for All-Stars," Bergel said. "We want to make sure that the kids who aren't selected have an opportunity to continue to play even when All-Stars are going on."
Linicus said the combined league will have a larger group of core volunteers needed to accomplish the many tasks required to keep the organization moving forward.
Bergel said he is looking forward to games on fields with fences and scoreboards in Pawcatuck.
"We have some big plans. Having North Stonington will help us move faster and do what we want to do," Linicus said.
Those interested in registering can visit the league's website at https://www.pawcatucklittleleague.com/.
