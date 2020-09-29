WESTERLY — The Shoreline Surfers split an 11U baseball doubleheader for the third week in a row on Saturday at Cimalore Field, this time against the state champion New England Jaguars.
The Surfers won the first game, 3-2, before falling, 1-0, in the second game.
Stephen Maynard had another impressive outing in the first game, picking up the complete-game win. Maynard pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs with seven strikeouts. After a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and two successful steals, Maynard stranded the runner on third by striking out the side to secure the win.
Matteo Hackett had two hits and two RBIs. Maynard also helped himself with two hits and a run scored. Sean O’Leary scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the third inning.
The Surfer offense was shut down in the second game due to excellent pitching from the Jaguars. Tyler Falcone and Hackett split the game on the mound for the Surfers. Falcone went three innings, allowing two hits and a run, and Hackett pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts and no runs scored.
The Surfers (3-3) next host the RI Reds on Saturday at Cimalore Field at 3 p.m.
