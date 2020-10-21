CUMBERLAND — The Shoreline Surfers 11U AAU baseball team swept a doubleheader against the Stone Crabs on Sunday by scores of 13-9 and 15-4.
In the opener, Tyler Falcone, Liam Jacobson, Logan Cronin, Grady Auth and Sean O’Leary all had multiple hits as the team finished with 13 hits. Matteo Hackett picked up the win in relief, pitching three innings and striking out five.
In the second game Auth had multiple hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair. Falcone, Hackett, Jack Parker and Jacobson all had multiple hits. Falcone pitched four innings, allowed one earned run and struck out three to earn the win.
The Surfers finished the regular season 7-3 and have the No. 4 seed heading into the state playoffs this weekend.
The Surfers will host the Phillies Elite team at Cimalore Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the single-elimination tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.