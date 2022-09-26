CRANSTON — Logan Cronin pitched a complete game and Tyler Falcone had three hits as the Shoreline Surfers 13U baseball team beat the Pawtucket Phillies, 11-6, in the championship game of the Fall Classic at Calise Field on Sunday.
Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, the Surfers sent 11 batters to the plate to take the lead.
Grady Auth, Cole Nichols, Liam Jacobson, Cronin and Steve Maynard all had RBIs in the inning. The biggest blast came from Maynard, who tripled to right-center to score Cronin.
Sean O’Leary and Auth each had RBI singles in the third inning to put the Surfers ahead 8-2. Holden Reed’s two-run single in the fourth and another RBI by O’Leary helped the Surfers get to 11 runs.
The Surfers finished with 16 hits. Reed, Jack Parker, O’Leary and Auth all had multiple hits in the game.
Earlier in the day, the Surfers beat the Rhode Island Rays, 4-2, in the quarterfinals and the Wallingford Cardinals, 7-2, in the semifinals. The team was the No. 4 seed after going 1-1 in pool play.
Maynard and Falcone also pitched completed games on Sunday. Maynard had four strikeouts with just two walks in the quarterfinals. Falcone struck out seven with a walk in the semifinals.
The Surfers will be in action Sunday at 3 p.m. vs Snapdragon in the 13U New England AAU Fall League. The Surfers are currently 4-0 in league play.
— Keith Kimberlin
