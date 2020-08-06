SEEKONK, Mass. — Stephen Maynard struck out 12 and allowed just one run as the Shoreline Surfers baseball team swept a doubleheader against KR Express last Saturday.
The Surfers, a 10U AAU Westerly-based team, won by scores of 10-5 and 16-3.
Maynard pitched five innings in the first game. He also had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Sean O'Leary added two hits and an RBI triple.
In the second game, Matteo Hackett drove in four runs, had three hits and scored three times. The contest ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Tyler Falcone pitched a complete game and struck out four. Logan Cronin had two hits and drove in two runs.
The Surfers moved to 4-2 and host the Jaguars (6-0) from Rumford this weekend.
— Keith Kimberlin
