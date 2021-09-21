WESTERLY — Christian Mancini hit an inside-the-park grand slam and finished with five RBIs as the Westerly National Terenzio Tile 14U Juniors team beat Coventry, 15-4, on Monday.
The game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Mancini finished 2 for 4. Antonio Terenzio and Theo Pesch both went 3 for 3 and combined for four RBIs. Robert Walsh, Sam Smestad, Jace Burton, Andy Tetlow, Jordan Main and Josh Main all drove in runs.
Andy Tetlow and Mike Colucci each struck out three batters on the mound, and Josh Main did not allow a run.
Westerly is 4-2.
Westerly 11U Dunn's Corners Market 7, Coventry 2
COVENTRY — Caleb Martin and Tim Pont combined for 11 strikeouts as the Westerly National 11U Dunn's Corners Market team earned the win Thursday.
Brayden Johnston was 3 for 4 and scored three times. Martin finished 3 for 4 and scored once.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.