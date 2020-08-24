STONINGTON — The North Stonington/Pawcatuck Senior Little League baseball team earned two wins over the weekend in the state tournament.
The team, which also includes players from New London and Groton ages 13-16, defeated Meriden, 7-6, in the first game on Saturday and, on Sunday, topped Rocky Hill, 9-5. Both games were played at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Matt Pierce doubled home Matt Light with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory against Meriden. Pierce finished with a pair of doubles.
Starting pitcher Kyle Kessler allowed two runs in five innings and had five strikeouts. Dylan Cimini entered the game in the seventh with no outs and runners at first and second. He earned the win.
Kessler finished with two hits, including a double. Cimini drove in two runs.
In the win against Rocky Hill, Pierce, James Main and Cimini had two hits apiece. Braydin Anderson and Isaiah Anderson drove in two runs each.
Main pitched the first five innings and had four strikeouts.
North Stonington/Pawcatuck will play the winner of Rocky Hill and Meriden on Sunday at 2 p.m. If another game is needed in the double-elimination tournament, it would follow at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.