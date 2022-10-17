WESTERLY — Steve Maynard pitched a complete-game two-hitter as the Surfers 13U baseball team swept a New England AAU doubleheader from Cranston's Gershkoff Elite on Saturday at Cimalore Field, 11-1 and 7-0.
The one run off Maynard in the opener was unearned. He also finished with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Logan Cronin had three hits and four RBIs, and Tyler Falcone added two hits and three RBIs.
Falcone earned the win in the second game, pitching the first five innings and allowing two hits and no runs. Cronin pitched the final two innings and struck out the side in the seventh. He was credited with his third save of the fall.
The Surfers had 15 hits in the two games. Liam Jacobson, Teo Hackett and Cole Nichols each had multiple hits. Holden Reed drove in two runs.
The Surfers finished the regular season 10-0 and will likely host a playoff game Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
