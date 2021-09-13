Westerly National 10-11 team
Buy Now

The Westerly National 11U Dunn's Corners Market team, front, from left, Luigi Terenzio , Alex Myers , Vincent Fasoli, Caleb Martin, Brayden Johnston; middle, Brendan Speck, Jackson Mankoff, Mason Harvie, Andrew Kitchen, Tim Pont , Dominic Brennan and back, assistant coaches Jon Senior and Todd Brennan and head coach Randy Johnston. | Photo courtesy Antonette Terenzi

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Jackson Mankoff and Caleb Martin both finished 4 for 4 as the Westerly National Dunn's Corners Market 11U baseball team beat South Kingstown, 22-2, in a fall ball game Saturday at Tuckertown Park.

Vincent Fasoli, Tim Pont and Alex Myers all finished 3 for 4. Fasoli, Myers and Dominic Brennan combined to strike out six in the four-inning game.

— Keith Kimberlin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.