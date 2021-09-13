SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Jackson Mankoff and Caleb Martin both finished 4 for 4 as the Westerly National Dunn's Corners Market 11U baseball team beat South Kingstown, 22-2, in a fall ball game Saturday at Tuckertown Park.
Vincent Fasoli, Tim Pont and Alex Myers all finished 3 for 4. Fasoli, Myers and Dominic Brennan combined to strike out six in the four-inning game.
— Keith Kimberlin
