WESTERLY — Chariho Snap Dragon split a doubleheader with Westerly in the Autumn Baseball League on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly won the first game 5-1. Chariho took the second, 6-1, in the 18U contests.
John Pellegrino pitched a complete game for the win in the second game, finishing with 10 strikeouts.
Alan Carpenter, Gavin Rodman, Pellegrino and Justin Giles each had multiple hits.
Chariho split with the nationally ranked RI Devils on Sept. 12.
Chariho lost the first game, 5-0, and prevailed 8-5 in the second.
Jack Kesner and Nolan Rodman each had three hits. Kyle McGovern, Anthony Fusaro and Justin Giles had two hits apiece. Rodman and Giles were solid on the mound.
— Keith Kimberlin
