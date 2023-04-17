EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Grady Auth singled home Sean O'Leary with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Westerly-based 13U Surfers AAU baseball team defeated the Venom of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, 5-4, on Sunday.
O'Leary had walked with one out, stole second and scored on Auth's single for the walk-off win. The Venom won the first game of the doubleheader, 17-4.
Auth earned the victory in relief, allowing two runs in two innings. Logan Cronin pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and two runs. Cronin, Jack Parker and Liam Jacobson each had two hits in the second game.
The Surfers will next play a nonleague game against the Rebels on Sunday in Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
