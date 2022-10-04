WESTERLY — The 13U Shoreline Surfers fall travel baseball team picked up a pair of wins against the Snapdragon from North Kingstown on Sunday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly won the first game, 8-1, and took the second, 10-9.
In the first game, Steve Maynard pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk. Holden Reed finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Wyatt Loughlean drove in two runs.
In the second game, Liam Jacobson and Maynard finished with four hits apiece. Logan Cronan finished with two hits and three RBIs. James Higginbotham contributed two hits and three runs scored.
Tyler Falcone pitched five innings, allowing just two hits. Cronin earned a save in relief.
The Surfers (6-0) will host the Bandits from Pawtucket on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.