EAST PROVIDENCE — The Shoreline Surfers AAU baseball team lost to the Jaguars of Rumford, 5-1, in the semifinals of the state tournament Sunday.
The loss ended the season for the 10U Westerly-based team.
Stephen Maynard had three hits for the Surfers. Matteo Hackett and Grady Auth contributed two each.
On Saturday, the Surfers finished 1-1 in pool play.
The team opened the tournament with a 13-3 mercy-rule victory against the Pawtucket Bandits.
Maynard, Tyler Falcone and Hackett combined to pitch four innings and only allowed one hit. Auth had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Falcone, Logan Cronin, Sean O'Leary and Jack Parker added two hits each. Holden Reed drove in two runs and scored a run.
The Surfers fell to the New England Jaguars, 7-2, in Saturday's second game. Falcone drove in a run with a triple. Maynard, Cronin and O'Leary each had a hit.
— Keith Kimberlin
