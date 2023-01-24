WESTERLY — Terry Williams scored 19 points, Ben Eaves had 16 and Echo Rock Flowers beat Malted Barley, 80-65, in the opening round of the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League playoffs on Sunday.
Stephen Bailey finished with 13 points, while Wes Murphy and Tim Sartor scored 11 each for the winners.
Colin Bennett was the top scorer for Malted Barley with 23 points, James Cruso had 20 and John Philips finished with 10.
Anderson Law Firm 90, J&R Seafood Market 83
Malcom Carey scored 19 points and Chad Graham and Tony Patterson contributed 17 each for Anderson Law.
Jordan Baker added 15 points.
John Broccolo led J&R Seafood with 20. Ian Brownhill scored 19, Kyle Bemis had 17 and Luke Fusaro 16.
Alley Katz/Cleats 76, Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash
Deante Bruton (32 points) and Mike Lopes (28) combined for 60 points in the Alley Katz win.
Robbie Fry had 11 as Alley Katz played with just five players.
Chas Morgan was the top scorer for Hillandale with 19. Tim Hence and Nico Serluca contributed 11 each.
— Keith Kimberlin
