WESTERLY — Devin Smith scored 24 points and Deante Bruton finished with 20 as Saucy Snipers beat G&S Auto Sales, 94-83, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Mike Lopes scored 20 points, and Devonte Wrighten had 10 for the winners.
Tim Sartor scored 30, and Austin Cilley had 23 for G&S. Ian Brownhill contributed 17.
Visionary Services 62, Malted Barley 54
Donavan McClean scored 19 points and Josh Ford had 15 for Visionary Services.
Mike Morgan added 10 for the winners.
Double-figure scorers for Malted Barley were James Curso (14 points), Stephen Bailey (13) and Bennett Luzzi (12).
Anderson Law Firm 94, Gervasini's Barber Shop 58
Five players scored in double figures for Anderson Law Firm in the win.
Tony Patterson led the way with 18 points followed by Malcolm Carey (16), Davonta Valentine (14), Matt Appleton (11) and Thomas Brown 11.
Todd Morgan scored 16 points for Gervasini's. Troy Gencarelli and Chas Morgan had 11 each, and Tim Hence finished with 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.