WESTERLY — Tim Sartor scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as G&S Auto defeated Healthy Solutions Rhode Island, 75-67, in an Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League game Sunday.
John Broccolo finished with 19 points, and John Simmons contributed 15 for the winners.
Mitchell Noresca led Healthy Solutions with 23. Bryan Hirschorn scored 19.
Anderson Law Firm 88, Malted Barley 58
Five Anderson Law players scored in double figures in the victory.
Tyree Bundy led the way with 18 points. He was followed by Davonta Valentine with 17, Matt Appleton 15, Josh Maynard 11 and Malcolm Carey 10.
Isaiah Cruz finished with 20 points for Malted Barley. Colin Bennett added 18, and Callhan Luzzi 10.
Granite Storage 89, Rosegods 74
Bobby Atkins scored 35 points as Granite Storage picked up the victory.
Atkins scored 19 points in the first half. James Cruso finished with 19 for the winners. Bennett Luzzi and Tylor Coon had 12 each.
Jhonny Peralta scored 37 for Rosegods. Rafa Gonzales added 21, and Jamar McClellan had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
