WESTERLY — Tim Sartor and Kervin Pierre scored 21 points apiece as G&S Auto Sales defeated Gervasini's Barber Shop, 85-73, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Feb. 20.
Austin Cilley added 18 for the winners.
Todd Morgan was the top scorer for Gervasini's with 28 points. Chas Morgan had 23, and Nico Serluca contributed 11.
Anderson Law Firm 82, Malted Barley 74
Josh Maynard led Anderson Law Firm with 24 points.
Tony Patterson and Malcolm Carey scored 18 each, and Matt Appleton had 13 for the winners.
Bobby Johnson led Malted Barley with 23 points, and Colin Bennett had 21.
— Keith Kimberlin
