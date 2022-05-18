WESTERLY — Tim Sartor scored 21 points and John Broccolo had 17 as G&S Auto Sales edged Anderson Law Firm, 83-80, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Kervin Pierre added 14 points, Kyle Bemis had 12 and Ian Brownhill 10 for the winners.
Zak Miazga led Anderson Law Firm with 34. Matt Appleton had 13, and Malcolm Carey scored 11.
Rios Barber Shop 103, Gervasini's Barber Shop 67
Jacee Hamelin and Gian Avediaian each scored 30 points for Rios.
Robbie Fry finished with 24 in the win, and Bereket Janat contributed 13.
Chas Morgan scored 34 for Gervasini's. Todd Morgan had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
