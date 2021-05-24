WESTERLY — Luke Santos scored 31 points as Healthy Solutions RI beat G&S Auto, 91-88, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on May 16.
Mitchell Noresca added 25 points, and Bryan Hirschorn had 24.
John Simmons led G&S auto with 21 points. Tim Sartor had 18, and John Broccolo 12.
Anderson Law Firm 106, Malted Barley 85
Davonta Valentine led Anderson Law Firm with 27 points. Malcolm Carey finished with 21, and Josh Maynard had 18.
Chad Graham contributed 16 points in the win, and Zak Miazga had 15.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with 34 points. Andrew Santangelo finished with 13, and Stephen Santangelo had 12. Ryan Lynch and Calhan Luzzi scored 10 each.
— Keith Kimberlin
