WESTERLY — Keith Porter scored 28 points and Tim Sartor finished with 25 as Echo Rock Flowers beat J&R Seafood, 94-71, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Wes Murphy finished with 16 and Stephen Bailey added 14 for the winners. Andrew Bailey contributed 11.
John Broccolo led J&R Seafood with 21 points. Kyle Bemis contributed 17, Wes Guillet finished with 13 and Adam Bemis had 11.
Alley Katz/Cleats 91, Malted Barley 70
Meikyle Murray scored 21 of his 34 points in the first half, helping Malted Barley to the victory.
Mike Lopes finished with 20 for the winners. Anthony Fry had 14, and Bobby Atkins 11.
Nate Cyr led Malted Barley with 26 points. Bereket Janat added 18, and Bennett Luzzi finished with 10.
Back 2 Back 114,
Hillandale Food Hub/S.B. Power Wash 65
Donavan McClean made four 3-pointers and scored 35 points for Back 2 Back.
Other double-figure scorers for the winners were Josh Ford (22 points), Mike Stroneski (16), Omar Rahman (15) and C.J. Parker (15).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.