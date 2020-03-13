WESTERLY — Donovan McLean scored 22 points as PMW Marine/Game Time Elite edged Malted Barley, 70-69, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on March 1.
Josh Ford and Kyrie Childs scored 14 points each for the winners.
Keith Porter led Malted Barley with 28 points. Jacee Hamelin had 17, all in the second half, and Ben Eaves finished with 13.
Ginger's Oil 82, Granite Storage/Danny's Bar 30
Five Ginger's players scored in double figures in the win.
Tylor Coon led the way with 19 points. He was followed by Amadi White (18), Seth Lake (14), Robbie Fry (14) and Bobby Atkins (13).
Bennett Luzzi led Granite Storage with 12.
Anderson's Law Firm 105, G&S Auto/Costa Estate Management 58
Devonte Valentine finished with 26 points and Tony Patterson had 25 for the winners.
Others who contributed were Matt Appleton (20 points), Malcolm Carey (14) and Chad Graham (11).
John Broccolo scored 28 for G&S Auto.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.