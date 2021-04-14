WESTERLY — Jhonny Peralta scored 41 points and Rosegods beat G&S Auto, 78-73, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-plus men's basketball league on Sunday.
Peralta made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the second half. Rafa Gonzales finished with 25 for the winners.
John Simmons led G&S with 23 points. Johnny Broccolo had 17 and Tim Sartor 10.
Granite Storage 69, Malted Barley 65
James Cruso scored 18 points and Joe Sciro contributed 14 for the winners.
Bobby Atkins finished with 12 and Bennett Luzzi had 10.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with 23 points. Nick Efflandi had 14 and Isaiah Cruz 11.
Anderson Law Firm 54, Healthy Solutions RI 45
Anderson Law Firm limited Healthy Solutions RI to 16 points in the second half to earn the win.
Malcolm Carey was the top scorer for the winners with 15 points. Zak Miazga added 13 and Tyree Bundy contributed 12.
Double-figure scorers for Healthy Solutions were Patrick Murphy (16), Luke Fusaro (11) and Mitchell Noresca (10).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.