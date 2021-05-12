WESTERLY — Mitchell Noresca scored 34 points and Luke Santos added 20 as Healthy Solutions RI defeated Rosegods, 75-69, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Marcus Sullivan and Kerven Pierre scored 18 each for Rosegods. Marshall Jones added 10.
G&S Auto 108, Malted Barley 67
Six G&S players scored in double figures in the victory.
John Broccolo led the way with 22 points, and Tim Sartor had 21. Saxon Herbert followed with 17, Kyle Beemis had 14, Ian Brownhill scored 13 and Wes Guillet 12.
Callhan Luzzi was the top scorer for Malted Barley with 21 points. Stephen Santangelo had 15, and Ryan Lynch 12.
Granite Storage 91, Anderson Law Firm 85
Bennett Luzzi scored 32 points to lead Granite Storage.
Bobby Atkins added 26, and Tylor Coon had 24 for the winners.
Zak Miazga was the top scorer for Anderson with 31 points. Chris Appleton contributed 22, Josh Maynard had 19 and Matt Appleton 12.
— Keith Kimberlin
