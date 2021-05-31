WESTERLY — Mitchell Noresca scored 34 points and Healthy Solutions RI beat Granite Storage, 91-85, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on May 23.
Luke Santos contributed 19 points, and Cole Riley had 10 for the winners.
Bennett Luzzi finished with 33 points for Granite Storage. Bobby Atkins scored 22, James Cruso 16 and Tyler Coon 12.
Anderson Law Firm 110, G&S Auto Sales 57
Davonta Valentine scored 37 points, 25 in the second half, in the win for Anderson Law.
Only five players scored for Anderson. Malcolm Carey had 23, Zak Miazga 19, Chris Appleton 16 and Matt Appleton 15.
— Keith Kimberlin
