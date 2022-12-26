WESTERLY — Meiklye Murray scored 29 points and Mike Lopes finished with 23 as Alley Katz/Cleats beat J&R Seafood Market, 89-47, in the Ocean Community YMCA's 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Dec. 11.
Anthony Fry finished with 17 and Andrew Byrd had 14 for the winners.
Tim Lyons led J&R with 18 points. Luke Fusaro had 14.
Malted Barley 82, Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash 79
James Cruso scored 29 points and Colin Bennett finished with 21 for the winners. Bereket Janat added 18 and Anthony Durante scored 16.
Chas Morgan led Hillandale with 33 points. Nico Serluca contributed 19 and Anthony Serluca had 12.
Anderson Law Firm 91, Rhody Misfits 49
Tony Patterson finished with 16 points and was one of five Anderson Law Firm players in double figures.
The others were Matt Appleton (15), Zak Miazga (14), Josh Maynard (14) and Chad Graham (12).
Malcolm Carey scored 23 for Rhody Misfits, all in the second half
Back 2 Back 74, Echo Rock Flowers 64
Josh Ford scored 20 for Back 2 Back and Cassius Chaney had 16.
Donavan McLean added 12 and Deejay Exum finished with 11.
Keith Porter was the top scorer for Echo Rock with 17 points. Tim Sartor finished with 19.
— Keith Kimberlin
