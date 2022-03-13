WESTERLY — Donovan McLean scored 40 points and Visionary Services beat G&S Auto Sales, 94-82, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on March 6.
Cassius Chaney added 30 points, and Mike Morgan had 10 for the winners.
Tim Sartor scored 33 for G&S. Kervin Pierre contributed 16, and Austin Cilley had 13.
Rios Barber Shop 70, Saucy Snipers 64
Gian Avedesian scored 24 points (12 in each half) in the Rios Barber Shop victory.
Robbie Fry had 16 points, and Jacee Hamelin had 11.
Deante Bruston led Saucy Snipers with 31 points. Mike Lopes had 14.
Gervasini's Barber Shop 77, Malted Barley 74
Chas Morgan scored 34 points, 20 in the second half, for Gervasini's Barber Shop.
Todd Morgan finished with 13, and Tim Hence added 10 for Gervasini's.
Cory Smith led Malted Barley with 27 points, and Stephen Bailey finished with 22. Bennett Luzzi had 16.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.