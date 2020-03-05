WESTERLY — Donovan McLean scored 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, as PMW Marine/Game Time Elite beat G&S Auto/Costa Estate Management, 94-58, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
McClean scored 26 of his points in the second half. C.J. Williams finished with 16, Josh Ford had 15 and Kyrie Childs 10.
John Broccolo led G&S with 16 points. Kyle Bemis had 12, and Matt Mania 10.
Ginger's Oil 81, B&B Dockside Rose Gods 75
Amadi White and Robbie Fry scored 16 points each to lead Ginger's to the win.
Bobby Atkins finished with 15, Marc Perry had 14 and Tylor Coon 12.
Michael Gittens was the top scorer for B&B with 25 points. Kyle Strunk scored 19.
Malted Barley 89, Anderson Law Firm 74
Keith Porter scored 31 points and Wes Murphy had 30 to help Malted Barley to the victory.
Murphy scored all his points on 3-pointers, finishing 10 of 15 from beyond the arc. Ben Eaves contributed 14 points for the winners.
Devonte Valentine was the top scorer for Anderson Law with 23 points. Ty Bundy and Chad Graham had 11 each, and Tony Patterson finished with 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
