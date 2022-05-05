WESTERLY — Donovan McClean scored 48 points as Visionary Services defeated Gervasini's Barber Shop, 116-72, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on May 1.
McClean scored 29 of his points in the second half. D.J. Exum finished with 18 points. Josh Ford and Kaleed Fields scored 17 each, and Mike Morgan had 14.
Chas Morgan scored 31 for Gervasini's. Todd Morgan finished with 17, and Tim Hence had 15.
Rios Barber Shop 74, Malted Barley 70
Jawarie Hamelin led Rios Barber Shop with 25 points.
Bereket Janat contributed 14, and Robbie Fry had 13. Jacee Hamelin and Christian Dean scored 11 each in the victory.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with 25 points. Stephen Bailey finished with 20, and James Cruso had 16.
Saucy Snipers 104, Anderson Law Firm 81
Devin Smith scored 35 points for the winners. Deante Bruton added 26, Bobby Atkins scored 13 and Tyrell Smith 12.
Malcolm Carey led Anderson Law Firm with 23 points. Matt Appleton finished with 16, and Chris Appleton had 14. Thomas Brown contributed 13, and Zak Miazga had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.