WESTERLY — Wes Murphy led five players in double figures with 23 points and the Malted Barley defeated Anderson Law Firm, 82-72, in Week 8 of the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
James Cruso and Terry Williams each had 15 points for the Barley, which trailed 32-30 at halftime. Colin Bennett scored 13, and Aaron Lorenzo had 11. Murphy had seven 3-pointers.
Malcolm led Anderson Law with 26 points, Zak Miazga scored 21 and Chris Appleton had 13.
Viking Supply 89, G&S Auto Sales 68
Chas Morgan scored a game-high 25 points to lead Viking Supply over G&S Auto.
Devon Smith added 20 points for the winners, while Tyler Coon contributed 13 and Aydan Morrison had 12.
John Broccolo scored 22 for G&S Auto. Tim Sartor chipped in 17, Kerven Pierre had 11 and Wes Guillet finished with 10.
— Ken Sorensen
