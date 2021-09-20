WESTERLY — Terry Porter scored 22 points and Wes Murphy had 19 as Malted Barley beat Viking Supply, 73-55, in the semifinals of the 18-plus adult basketball league Sunday at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Colin Bennett finished with 13 points for the winners.
Devon Smith was the top scorer of Viking Supply with 21 points. Michael Lopes had 14 and Bobby Atkins 10.
Anderson Law Firm 97, Healthy Solutions R.I. 72
Davonta Valentine poured in 30 points, leading Anderson Law Firm to the win in the other semifinal game.
Valentine made six 3-pointers. Tyree Bundy scored 23, 18 in the second half. Chris Appleton had 21.
Levi King led Healthy Solutions with 27 points. Luke Fusaro added 23.
Anderson also beat G&S Auto, 90-83, in a game played on Sept. 12. Double-figure scorers were Malcolm Carey (22 points), Zak Miazga (21), Chad Graham (20), Appleton (19) and Bundy (10).
Ian Brownhill led G&S with 33 points. John Broccolo had 14, Kerven Pierre 13 and West Guillet 11.
Healthy Solutions beat Malted Barley, 98-86, on Sept. 12. King led the way with 40 points. Fusaro added 24, Logan Smallridge had 18 and Dom Ciringione 16.
Double-figure scorers for Malted Barley were Bennett (28 points), Aaron Lorenzo (20), Andrew Bailey (15), M.T. Sciro (13) and Stephen Bailey (10).
— Keith Kimberlin
