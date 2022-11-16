WESTERLY — John Broccolo scored 19 points and Lee Harrison contributed 17 as J&R Seafood beat Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash, 67-55, in the opening week of the Ocean Community YMCA 18+ men's basketball league on Sunday.
Kyle Bemis also contributed 14 for the winners.
Chas Morgan led Hillandale with 31 points and Anthony Serluca had 12.
Back 2 Back 73, Alley Katz/Cleats 63
Donavan McClean scored 28 points and Cassisus Chaney finished with 20 for the winners.
Khaleed Fields contributed 12.
Meikyle Murray was the top scorer for Alley Katz/Cleats with 27. Deante Bruton had 15 and Devin Smith 10.
Malted Barley 124, Rhody Misfits 20
James Cruso (25) and Colin Bennett (23) led Malted Barley to the lopsided win.
Other double figure scorers were Anthony Durante with 20, Berekety Janat 19, Nate Cyr 17 and Bennett Luzzi 10.
Ray Maglio finished with nine points for Rhody Misfits.
In other action, Anderson Law Firm earned a forfeit win against Echo Rock Flowers, 2-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.