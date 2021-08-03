WESTERLY — Levi King scored 25 points as Healthy Solutions RI edged Viking Supply, 81-79, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18+ Basketball League on Sunday.
Lucas Santos finished with 19. Luke Fusaro had 17 and Mitch Noresca contributed 13.
Devon Smith led Viking Supply with 20 points. Chas Morgan had 14, Michael Lopes 13 and Aydan Morrison 10.
Malted Barley 103, G&S Auto Sales 94
Terry Williams scored 35 points, 25 in the second half, helping Malted Barley to the win.
James Cruso finished with 25 points and Stephen Bailey scored 23. Aaron Lurenzo finished with 18.
Mike Buscetto led G&S with 37 points. John Broccolo had 22 and Ian Brownhill finished with 16.
— Keith Kimberlin
