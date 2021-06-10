WESTERLY — Healthy Solutions RI and Anderson Law Firm advanced to the title game of the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League with wins on Sunday.
Healthy Solutions RI 65, G&S Auto 59
Mitchell Noresca scored 20 points, 14 of them in the second half, for Healthy Solutions RI.
Luke Santos finished with 14. Healthy Solutions trailed, 33-30, at the half.
Tim Sartor was the top scorer for G&S Auto with 21 points. John Simmons finished with 15, and Ben Volk had 10.
Anderson Law Firm 85, Granite Storage 78
Six Anderson Law Firm players scored in double figures in the victory.
Chad Graham led the way with 20 points. Tyree Bundy and Zak Miazga scored 14 each. Chris Appleton and Josh Maynard finished with 13 each, and Matt Appleton had 11.
Bobby Atkins led Granite Storage with 26 points, and James Cruso contributed 19. Bennett Luzzi added 11, and Andrew Bailey 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
