WESTERLY — Jacee Hamelin scored 32 points as Rios Barber Shop defeated G&S Auto Sales, 95-87, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on March 13.
Robbie Fry and Bereket Janat finished with 19 points apiece. Anthony Fry contributed 17.
Ian Brownhill led G&S with 23 points. John Broccolo had 20 and Tim Sartor 19. Austin Cilley finished with 16.
Saucyy Snipers 100, Malted Barley 95
Deante Bruton scored 41 points and Mike Lopes finished with 18 for Saucy Snipers.
Bobby Atkins added 15, and Tyrell Smith scored 12 for the winners.
Colin Bennett led Marley Barley with 30 points. Bennett Luzzi had 23, all in the second half. Cory Smith finished with 14. Joe Sciro and James Cruso had 13 each.
The Snipers also beat Malted Barley, 95-90, in a game from March 6.
Bruton put up 25, 22 in the second half, and Lopes finished with 23. Smith had 16, and Atkins scored 12.
Cruso led Malted Barley with 19. Other double-figure scorers were Cory Smith (18 points), Colin Bennett (16), Joe Sciro (14), M.T. Sciro (12) and Bennett Luzzi (11).
— Keith Kimberlin
