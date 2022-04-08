WESTERLY — Chas Morgan scored 60 points, but the balanced scoring effort of G&S Auto Sales proved enough to defeat Morgan and Gervasini's Barber Shop, 100-94, in Week 11 of the YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on March 27.
Morgan scored 33 of his points in the first half. He finished with four 3-pointers and was 6 for 9 from the free-throw line.
G&S, meanwhile, had just five players for the game, but four scored 20 or more points. Austin Cilley led the way with 30 (seven 3-pointers), Ian Brownhill added 22, John Broccolo scored 21 and Kyle Bemis had 20.
Todd Morgan scored 15 for Gervasini's, and Troy Gencarelli had 11.
Visionary Services 71,
Rios Barber Shop 64
Cassius Chaney scored 25 points to lead Visionary Services to the victory.
Josh Ford added 19 in the win. Donavan McClean scored 15.
Gian Avedisian had 21 points for Rios, Jawarie Hamelin scored 16 and Robbie Fry had 10.
Anderson Law Firm 79,
Malted Barley 77
Malcolm Carey's 31 points were enough to help Anderson Law Firm edge the Barley.
Matt Appleton had 17 for the winners, and Josh Maynard and Zak Miazga each scored 12.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with 28 points, James Cruso added 19 and Joe Sciro had 11.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.