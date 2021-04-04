WESTERLY — Tim Sartor scored 29 points and John Simmons had 20 as G&S Auto defeated Granite Storage, 93-85, in the Ocean Community YMCA Men's 18-Plus Basketball League on Sunday.
Ben Volk contributed 18 for the winners and Saxon Herbert finished with 11 in the the game that went to overtime.
Bobby Atkins scored a game-high 30 points for Granite Storage. James Cruso contributed 20, Scott Liguori had 12 and Joe Sciro finished with 11.
Healthy Solutions RI 110, Malted Barley 77
Luke Santos put up 33 points and Mitchell Noresca contributed 20 for Healthy Solutions.
Luke Fusaro scored 25 and Brian Hirschorn had 13 for the winners.
Isaiah Cruz and Colin Bennett scored 26 points each for Malted Barley.
Anderson Law Firm 82, Rose Gods 69
Chad Graham and Malcolm Carey led Anderson Law Firm with 18 points each.
Davonta Valentine finished with 16 and Tyree Bundy had 15.
Rafaela Gonzalez was the top scorer for Rose Gods with 24. Other double-figure scorers were Tony Anderson (12) and Jhonny Peralta (11).
— Keith Kimberlin
