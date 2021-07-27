WESTERLY — Luke Fusaro scored 36 points and Levi King added 24 as Healthy Solutions RI beat G&S Auto Sales, 96-90, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18+ summer basketball league Sunday.
Fusaro made seven 3-pointers. Lucas Santos finished with 22 points and Dave Tiedemann had 13 for the winners.
Tim Sartor scored 40 points for G&S Auto Sales. Kerven Pierre had 16 and John Simmons finished with 13.
Viking Supply 74, Anderson Law Firm 69
Chas Morgan led Viking Supply with 37 points and Bobby Atkins contributed 18.
Aydan Morrison also finished with 11 for the winners.
Zak Miazga was the top scorer for Anderson Law Firm with 15. Malcolm Carey and Tyree Bundy finished with 15 each. Chris Appleton contributed 12.
— Keith Kimberlin
