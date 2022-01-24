WESTERLY — D.J. Exum scored 22 points and Visionary Services defeated Gervasini's Barber Shop, 63-56, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Basketball League on Sunday.
Khaleed Fields contributed 16 for the winners.
Todd Morgan scored 19 points for Gervasini's, and Chas Morgan had 18.
Rios Barber Shop 68, Malted Barley 50
Jacee Hamelin scored 29 points and Anthony Fry finished with 12 for Rios Barber Shop.
Gian Avedisian added 11 for the winners.
Stephen Bailey led Malted Barley with 18 points. James Cruso scored 12, and Bobby Johnson had 10.
Anderson Law Firm 71, TC and Co. 68
Matt Appleton made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the Anderson Law Firm win.
Malcolm Carey contributed 17 points, Chad Graham had 13 and Zak Miazga 11 for the winners.
Michael Lopes led TC & Co. with 25 points. Other double-figure scorers were Deante Bruton (16) and Devin Smith (11).
— Keith Kimberlin
