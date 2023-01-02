WESTERLY — Deandre Williams poured in 71 points as Echo Rock Flower topped Rhody Misfits, 133-93, on Sunday in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Pluns Men's Basketball League.
Williams scored 31 in the first half and 40 in the second half and finished with 13 3-pointers. Ben Eaves added 25 for the winners and Wes Murphy had 18. Terry Williams contributed 10.
Neither team shot a free throw.
Nico DeGiacomo had a big game for Rhody Misfits with 60 points, 34 in the second half.
Back 2 Back 89, Anderson Law Firm 74
Josh Ford scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers and Omar Rahman added 22 for the winners.
Donavan McLean finished with 13 and C.J. Williams had 10.
Chad Graham was the top scorer for Anderson with 29. Malcolm Carey contributed 17, Saxon Herbert 13 and Jordan Baker 11.
Alley Katz/Cleats 114, Hillandale Food Hub and S.B. Power Wash 63
Deante Bruton scored 38 points, 24 in the second half, as Alley Katz/Cleats defeated Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash.
Meikyle Murray contributed 26 points and Robbie Fry finished with 16. Mike Lopes had 15 and Bobby Atkins 14 for the winners.
Tim Hence was the top scorer for Hillandale with 18 points. Nico Serluca added 17, Nico Hence scored 13 and Matt Mania 10.
Malted Barley 94, J&R Seafood 89
Nate Cyr scored 27 points and James Cruso had 25 for the winners.
Other double-figure scorers were Colin Bennett (14), Bennett Luzzi (12) and Pete Maynard (12).
Dorian White scored 28 for J&R. Wes Guillet had 18, John Broccolo 15 and Adam Bemis 13.
— Keith Kimberlin
