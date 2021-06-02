WESTERLY — James Cruso scored 22 points and Bobby Atkins had 12 as Granite Storage beat Malted Barley, 95-58, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Bennett Luzzi and Tyler Coon added 12 points each.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with a game-high 30 points, and Tyler Salaun had 13.
Anderson Law Firm 88, Healthy Solutions RI 72
Zak Miazga scored 16 points in each half and finished with 32 for Anderson Law Firm.
Malcolm Carey contributed 22 for the winners, and Chad Graham had 20, 17 in the second half.
Mitchell Noresca was the top scorer for Healthy Solutions RI with 29. Patrick Murphy scored 23, and Bryan Hirschorn had 12.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.