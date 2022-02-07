WESTERLY — Austin Cilley hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Tim Sartor had five 3s and 23 points to lead G&S Auto Sales over Saucy Snipers, 87-78, during Week 4 of the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Ian Brownhill added 16 points, and Wes Guillet had 10 for G&S.
Michael Lopes scored a game-high 36 points (four 3-pointers) for Saucy Snipers. Justin Bristol had 23.
Visionary Services 54, Malted Barley 51
Donovan McClean and Josh Ford each scored 18 points as Visionary Services edged the Malted Barley.
Stephen Bailey had 11 points, and Colin Bennett and Bennett Luzzi scored 10 apiece for the Barley.
Anderson Law Firm 88, Gervasini's Barber Shop 59
All five players scored in double figures for Anderson Law in the win.
Matt Appleton and Tony Patterson led the way with 21 points each. Malcolm Carey added 20, and Josh Maynard and Zak Miazga each scored 13.
Chas Morgan had 19 points for Gervasini's. Todd Morgan scored 16.
— Ken Sorensen
