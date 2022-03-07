WESTERLY — Austin Cilley scored 25 points, 23 of them in the second half, as G&S Auto Sales defeated Malted Barley, 93-88, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Feb. 27.
Tim Sartor finished with 23 for the winners. Ian Brownhill and John Broccolo added 15 each, and Wes Guillet scored 10.
Colin Bennett led Malted Barley with 20 points. Bobby Johnson had 18, James Cruso scored 16, Stephen Bailey 15 and Cory Smith seven.
Saucy Snipers 100, Gervasini's Barber Shop 75
Deante Bruton poured in 35 points and Mike Lopes finished with 20 for Saucy Snipers.
Other double-figure scorers were Justin Bristol (16 points) and Andrew Byrd (13).
Chas Morgan led Gervasini's with 23 points. Tim Hence finished with 15, and Troy Gencarelli had 11.
Anderson Law Firm 88, Rios Barber Shop 56
Tony Patterson scored 25 points and Matt Appleton had 23 for Anderson Law Firm.
Malcolm Carey scored 16, Zak Miazga had 13 and Saxon Herbert 11 for the winners.
Bereket Janat led Rios with 16 points. Gian Avedisian had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.