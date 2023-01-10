WESTERLY — Malcolm Carey scored 31 points and Jordan Baxter finished with 30 as Anderson Law Firm defeated J&R Seafood Market, 115-71, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Other double-figure scorers for the winners were Tony Patterson (23 points), Chris Appleton (11), Zak Miazga (10) and Saxton Herbert (10).
Ian Brownhill led J&R with 25 points. John Broccolo had 18 and Kyle Bemis 15.
Back 2 Back 99, Malted Barley 69
Josh Ford made 10 3-pointers and led the winners with 32 points.
Donovan McLean finished with 27 points and Cassius Chaney had 18 for Back 2 Back. D.J. Exum contributed 11.
James Cruso led Malted Barley with 24 followed by Nate Cyr (18) and Bennett Luzzi (11).
Echo Rock Flowers 112, Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash 61
Ben Eaves and Austin Cilley each scored 27 points for Echo Rock.
Tim Sartor added 26 for Echo Rock, which scored 75 points in the second half.
Chas Morgan led Hillandale with 19 and Trent Lamb contributed 10.
Alley Katz/Cleats earned a 2-0 forfeit win against Rhody Misfits.
— Keith Kimberlin
