WESTERLY — Tyree Bundy scored 26 points and Davonta Valentine added 22 as Anderson Law Firm defeated Rosegods, 90-62, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Chad Graham finished with 17 points, and Zak Miazga scored 12 for the winners.
Kerven Pierre led Rosegods with 18. Marshall Jones finished with 14, and Davon Cole scored 11.
Healthy Solutions RI 96, Malted Barley 84
Three Healthy Solutions players scored 20 points or more in the win.
Luke Santos led the way with 29, Mitchell Noresca had 27 and Cole Riley scored 20. Bryan Hirschorn finished with 16.
Colin Bennett put up 47 for Malted Barley, 25 in the second half. Tyler Salaun contributed 16.
G&S Auto 95, Granite Storage 65
Tim Sartor made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points for the winners.
John Simmons finished with 15 points, while Ben Volk and Saxon Herbert contributed 10 each.
Bobby Atkins was the top scorer for Granite Storage with 19 points. Other double-figure scorers were James Cruso (15 poinnts), Bennett Luzzi (14) and Tylor Coon (12).
— Keith Kimberlin
