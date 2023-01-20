WESTERLY — Deante Bruton scored 30 points and Andrew Byrd added 25 as Alley Katz/Cleats beat Echo Rock Flowers, 108-101, in an Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League game on Sunday.
Mike Lopes finished with 22 for Alley Katz/Cleats, and Donny Craig had 14.
Tim Sartor led Echo Rock with 30. Terry Williams and Wes Murphy scored 25 each.
Back 2 Back 128, J&R Seafood 81
Josh Ford made 11 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and Donavan McClean finished with 34 for the winners.
Other double-figure scorers were Omar Rahman 24, Khaleed Fields 13, Deejay Exum 12 and Mike Stroneski 12.
Luke Fusaro led J&R with 28 points. John Broccolo had 21, and Adam Bemis and Kyle Bemis scored 12 each.
Anderson Law Firm 91, Malted Barley 68
Chad Graham finished with 31 points and Tony Patterson had 21 for Anderson Law Firm.
Malcolm Carey contributed 18, Chris Appleton scored 11 and Davonta Valentine 10.
Nate Cyr scored 24 for Malted Barley. Colin Bennett added 18.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.