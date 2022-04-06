WESTERLY — Colin Bennett scored 32 points, James Cruso had 23 and the Malted Barley beat G&S Auto Sales, 108-99, in an Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League game on March 20.
Joe Sciro added 22 for the winners, and Stephen Bailey had 14.
Austin Cilley finished with 38 points for G&S. Ian Brownhill contributed 23, and John Broccolo finished with 18.
Saucy Snipers 100, Gervasini's Barber Shop 72
Deante Bruton scored 30 points, and Devin Smith had 18 for Saucy Snipers.
Michael Lopes scored 13, and Devonte Wrighten 12.
Troy Gencarelli led Gervasini's with 19. Nico Serluca scored 16, and Chas Morgan had 15.
Rios Barber Shop 87, Anderson Law Firm 78
Gian Avedisian scored 35 points for Rios.
Other double-figure scorers for Rios were Bereket Janat (16 points), Robbie Fry (16) and Christian Dean (10).
Malcolm Carey was the top scorer for Anderson Law Firm with 20 points, followed by Saxon Herbert (16), Zak Miazga (15), Chris Appleton (15) and Matt Appleton 12.
— Keith Kimberlin
