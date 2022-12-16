WESTERLY — Omar Rahman scored 25 points and D.J. Exum added 19 as Back 2 Back beat Alley Katz/Cleats, 95-73, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Sunday.
Other double-figure scorers for the winners were Donavan McClean and Josh Ford, each with 18 points, and C.J. Williams with 10.
Meiklye Murray led Alley Katz/Cleats with 26 points. Deante Bruton scored 17 and Mike Lopes had 10.
Anderson Law Firm 71, Hillandale Food Hub & S.B. Power Wash 58
Malcolm Carey scored 17 points and Chad Graham had 15 for the winners.
Nico Serluca scored 22 for Hillandale. Chas Morgan had 18.
Echo Rock Flowers 109, Malted Barley 96
Terry Williams scored 24 points and Wes Murphy contributed 21 for Echo Rock in the high-scoring win.
Other double-figure scorers for Echo Rock were Stephen Bailey (17 points), Tim Sartor (17), Austin Cilley (16) and Anthony Laurenzo (11).
Nate Cyr scored 34 points, 24 of them in the second half, for Malted Barley. James Cruso and Bennett Luzzi scored 19 apiece. Bereket Janat had 12 and Anthony Durante scored 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
