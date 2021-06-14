WESTERLY — Five Anderson Law Firm players scored in doubles figures in its 91-66 victory over Healthy Solutions RI on Sunday in the championship game of the Ocean Community YMCA Men's 18-Plus Basketball League.
Tyree Bundy led the way for Anderson Law with 28 points, 14 in each half. Zak Miazga finished with 19 points, Josh Maynard had 13, Matt Appleton scored 12 and Davonta Valentine contributed 10.
Anderson Law Firm (11-1) led 44-29 at the half.
Mitchell Noresca finished with 30 points, 25 in the second half, for Healthy Solutions (7-5). Lucas Santos contributed 19.
G&S Auto 83, Granite Storage 75
Kyle Beemis and John Broccolo scored 19 points each in the consolation game.
Chas Morgan added 17 points, and Wes Guillet had 10 in the win.
Bennett Luzzi led Granite Storage with 29 points. Bobby Atkins scored 14, and Jeff Valentine had 10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.